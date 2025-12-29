Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    Individual sports
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 14:29
    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced the date when its list of prohibited substances for 2026 will come into force, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) told Report.

    The rules will take effect on January 1, 2026. The list has been translated into Azerbaijani. Alongside the prohibited substances list, a summary of the main changes and the monitoring program has also been translated and published on AMADA's official website.

    The list consists of three sections: substances and methods prohibited at all times, substances and methods prohibited during competition, and substances prohibited in certain sports.

    WADA AMADA banned substances World Anti-Doping Agency
    WADA-nın qadağan edilmiş maddələrin siyahısının qüvvəyə minəcəyi tarix müəyyənləşib

    Latest News

    15:01

    President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026

    Finance
    14:52

    ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination project

    Business
    14:52

    Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last week

    Domestic policy
    14:41

    Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l law

    Foreign policy
    14:33

    Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace framework

    Other countries
    14:29

    WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

    Individual sports
    14:28

    Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region

    Other countries
    14:18

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guarantees

    Other countries
    14:10

    Kyrgyz garment factory plans to supply its products to Azerbaijani market

    Business
    All News Feed