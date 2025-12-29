WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced the date when its list of prohibited substances for 2026 will come into force, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) told Report.

The rules will take effect on January 1, 2026. The list has been translated into Azerbaijani. Alongside the prohibited substances list, a summary of the main changes and the monitoring program has also been translated and published on AMADA's official website.

The list consists of three sections: substances and methods prohibited at all times, substances and methods prohibited during competition, and substances prohibited in certain sports.