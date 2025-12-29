Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace framework

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    A meeting with Russia will be possible after the US and European leaders agree on a Ukraine-proposed peace plan to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists this morning, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Donald Trump told the media yesterday he believed that there could be a trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US "at the right time" and appeared to suggest that Russian President Vladmir Putin "wants to see it happen".

    Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin have not met since December 2019. The meeting, mediated by the leaders of France and Germany, aimed to revive efforts to resolve Kyiv's then five-year conflict with Russian-backed separatists who had held a broad swath of south-eastern Ukraine since 2014.

    In May 2025, the Russian president declined to travel to Istanbul for talks with Zelenskyy, rejecting the Ukrainian president's proposal for a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye to discuss peace.

