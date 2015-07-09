Greece debt crisis: Banks stay shut as endgame looms

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government has extended bank closures and a €60 (£43; $66) daily limit on ATM withdrawals until Monday.

The curbs were imposed on 28 June, after a deadlock in bailout talks with creditors led a rush of withdrawals.

The European Central Bank has decided not to increase support for Greek banks until the debt crisis is resolved.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras says he will submit "credible" reform plans on Thursday - ahead of a Sunday deadline by the EU to find a solution. An emergency summit will involve all 28 EU members - not just the 19 eurozone countries.

European Council President Donald Tusk has warned that this was now the "most critical moment in the history of the eurozone".

"The final deadline ends this week," he said after emergency talks of the eurozone leaders in Brussels on Tuesday.