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    Azerbaijani prosecutor general meets with Côte d'Ivoire delegation in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijani prosecutor general meets with Côte d'Ivoire delegation in Baku

    Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has met with a delegation led by President of the High Authority for Good Governance of Côte d'Ivoire Epiphane Zoro Bi Ballo within the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office stated, Report informs.

    The prosecutor general provided information about the reforms carried out in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the activities of the prosecutor's office and anti-corruption measures, as well as the work of ASAN xidmet centers and their contribution to ensuring transparency and reducing corruption risks.

    Epiphane Zoro Bi Ballo noted the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, including in the oil sector, and the connection between sustainable development, good governance, and the fight against corruption. He expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan's experience in this area.

    The parties emphasized the broad opportunities for expanding legal cooperation, exchanging experience, and strengthening institutional ties.

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