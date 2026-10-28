Libya interested in expanding international anti-corruption co-op

Libya is interested in expanding international cooperation in the fight against corruption, money laundering, and the return of illegally obtained assets, Director of the General Department for Anti-Money Laundering and Asset Recovery, Advisor to the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority of Libya on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ibrahim Abdelkader told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

"We are interested in exchanging experience with other states in matters of combating corruption, money laundering, and asset recovery. It is important for us to develop interaction between relevant agencies and strengthen international ties," he noted.

According to him, participation in the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku provides an opportunity to exchange practical experience with representatives of other countries.

"We are glad to be in Baku and share our experience with other delegations. The organizers demonstrated high professionalism in preparing the conference," the Libyan representative emphasized.

He also thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the event.