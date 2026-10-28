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As of October 1, 2026, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 105.7 points.

According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this was an increase of 0.8 points month-on-month, 3.2 points compared to the beginning of the year, and 3.1 points year-on-year.

During the reporting period, the real effective exchange rate stood at 116.9 points. This was an increase of 1.2 points month-on-month, 1.1 points compared with the beginning of the year, and 1.8 points compared to October 1, 2025.