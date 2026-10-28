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    Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates grow

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rates grow

    As of October 1, 2026, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 105.7 points.

    According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this was an increase of 0.8 points month-on-month, 3.2 points compared to the beginning of the year, and 3.1 points year-on-year.

    During the reporting period, the real effective exchange rate stood at 116.9 points. This was an increase of 1.2 points month-on-month, 1.1 points compared with the beginning of the year, and 1.8 points compared to October 1, 2025.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijani manat Nominal effective exchange rate real effective exchange rate
    Azərbaycan manatının nominal və real effektiv məzənnələri artıb
    Номинальный и реальный эффективные курсы маната выросли
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