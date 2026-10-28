Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Nakhchivan's construction materials production rises by 16%

    Industry
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:30
    Nakhchivan's construction materials production rises by 16%

    In January–September 2026, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan produced 26.5 million manats (approximately $15.6 million) worth of construction materials, marking a 16.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs.

    Over the nine-month period, the region produced 28,276,700 cubic meters of construction bricks, 90,100 tons of cement, 1,757,700 tons of limestone, 37,931,800 tons of bricks and similar products made of cement and concrete, 828,200 square meters of gypsum boards and blocks for construction use, 28,474,000 tons of asphalt, 10,330,800 tons of processed marble, 431.8 tons of gypsum products, and 65,000 tons of concrete.

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic construction materials
    Naxçıvanda tikinti materialları istehsalı 16 % artıb
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:39
    Adjara's culture minister proposes creating joint youth orchestra with Azerbaijan - Exclusive
    Foreign policy
    17:27
    Cross-sector information sharing key to preventing cyberattacks, official says
    ICT
    17:22
    Azerbaijan joins Makkah Convention on anti-corruption co-op among OIC states
    Foreign policy
    17:16
    European Commission approves €5.4B loan for Hungary under SAFE
    Foreign policy
    17:05
    Central Bank official warns against delays in cyber incident reporting
    ICT
    17:03
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UAE sign military cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029
    Military
    17:00
    Photo
    Report Media School welcomes its 22nd group of trainees
    Media
    16:57
    Global crime cannot be fought by single state alone, Iranian ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:56
    Azerbaijani banks' net foreign assets rise 22.6% year-on-year
    Finance
    All News Feed