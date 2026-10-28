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In January–September 2026, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan produced 26.5 million manats (approximately $15.6 million) worth of construction materials, marking a 16.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs.

Over the nine-month period, the region produced 28,276,700 cubic meters of construction bricks, 90,100 tons of cement, 1,757,700 tons of limestone, 37,931,800 tons of bricks and similar products made of cement and concrete, 828,200 square meters of gypsum boards and blocks for construction use, 28,474,000 tons of asphalt, 10,330,800 tons of processed marble, 431.8 tons of gypsum products, and 65,000 tons of concrete.