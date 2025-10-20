Germany plans to order 15 more US-made F-35 jets, says source

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 11:10
    German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius intends to order an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, a parliamentary source told Reuters on Monday, Report informs.

    Planners expect the additional aircraft to cost some 2.5 billion euros, according to confidential documents prepared for parliament's budget committee, the source said.

    Germany has already ordered 35 of the US-made jets to replace its fleet of 85 ageing Tornado fighter jets, which are set to be decommissioned.

    The F-35 aircraft are designated to succeed the Tornados in their role of carrying US nuclear bombs stored in Germany in the event of a conflict.

    Berlin previously denied plans to acquire an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets in July, but a significantly expanded defence budget has since created more scope for weapons purchases.

    At the time, a military source told Reuters that the idea of acquiring 15 more F-35 jets had been part of earlier discussions.

    Any decision to purchase more F-35 aircraft could spark fresh tensions between Germany and France who have been at odds over their struggling fighter jet project FCAS, or SCAF in French.

    Almaniya ABŞ-dən 15 ədəd "F-35" qırıcısı sifariş etmək niyyətindədir
    Германия намерена заказать у США 15 истребителей F-35

