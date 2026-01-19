Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Germany might raise rent for US military bases over tariffs

    • 19 January, 2026
    Germany might raise rent for US military bases over tariffs

    Germany could significantly increase the rent the United States pays to use military facilities on its territory in response to US tariffs, according to The Times, Report informs.

    The newspaper's sources in Berlin said Germany is not considering the closure of US military bases on its territory. Earlier, this possibility was suggested by The Daily Telegraph and The Economist.

    On January 17, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by Washington. The decision will take effect on February 1 and the tariff will increase to 25% on June 1.

