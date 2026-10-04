Friedrich Merz makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

According to Report, Merz announced the trip in a post on his X social media account.

He wrote that Ukraine was facing decisive weeks ahead and that he had come to Kyiv to demonstrate that the country could rely on Germany.

Merz added that Germany's own security also depended on the outcome of the war and that the assistance provided to Ukraine served Germany's national interests as well.

According to the DPA news agency, Merz was accompanied on the visit by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Katherina Reiche and representatives of German business circles.

Reports indicate that Berlin intends to provide Kyiv with thousands of interceptor drones and launch the production of long-range weapons for Ukraine, plans that the chancellor is expected to announce during the visit.

Germany is reportedly planning to allocate €1 billion for these initiatives, while an additional €350 million is expected to be directed toward restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure.