Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Fresh clashes on Pakistani-Afghan border

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 08:27
    Fresh clashes on Pakistani-Afghan border

    The Pakistani army shelled terrorist positions in Afghanistan, responding to an attack on Pakistani roadblocks in the Kurram of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the state-run PTV television noted, citing the republic's armed forces, Report informs via TASS.

    Forces of the Taliban movement and militants from the Fitna-e-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani border checkpoints on Tuesday evening. The Pakistani military responded with fire, destroying one roadblock and a tank firing position.

    It was also noted that a Fitna-e-Khawarij warlord was killed in the clashes.

    On October 11, shootings took place in the Helmand province of Afghanistan.

    Later, the Afghan Air Force attacked the Pakistani city of Lahore. Taliban officials did not provide details of the operation.

    The Afghan TV channel TOLO News claimed that at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the clashes.

    Islamabad announced the elimination of at least 200 militants, the destruction of 19 terrorist targets in Afghanistan from which attacks were carried out, and a strike on the headquarters of an Afghan tank battalion providing support to the extremists attacking Pakistan.

    Afghanistan Pakistan border
    "Taliban" yaraqlıları yenidən Pakistan qüvvələrinə hücum edib
    СМИ: На границе Пакистана и Афганистана произошли новые боестолкновения

    Latest News

    09:31

    Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader

    Football
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:19

    Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match

    Team sports
    09:13

    Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo says

    Other countries
    09:11

    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Other countries
    09:10

    Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high

    Finance
    09:03

    Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so

    Other countries
    08:58

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:50

    8 killed, 4 injured in suspected drunk driving accident in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed