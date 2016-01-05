French President Hollande honours victims of Charlie Hebdo attack

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The French President led a series of tributes on Tuesday to the victims of the January terror attacks, who were gunned down by terrorists almost exactly one year ago, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

President Hollande, flanked by Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and several ministers, unveiled plaques on Tuesday in the areas where the victims were killed.

Families of victims joined Hollande and other dignitaries near the building where Charlie Hebdo staff were holding an editorial meeting when two heavily armed brothers stormed in Jan. 7, 2015, killing 11 people. The plaque begins: “To the memory of victims of the terrorist attack against freedom of expression.”

They then paid homage to a police officer killed as he tried to chase down the fleeing gunmen. Spraypainted on the sidewalk was a message of support for the Muslim officer, reading “Je suis Ahmed,” or “I am Ahmed,” in the red, white and blue of the French flag.