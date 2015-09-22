French FM: EU can not accept all aspiring migrants

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ It's time to recognize that, the EU will not be able to get to all the aspiring economic migrants. Report informs referring to Russian Tass, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius stated in his interview with Belgian newspaper Le Soir, on the eve of the extraordinary meeting of the EU Heads of the Ministries of Interior.

The meeting will be devoted to the problem of the distribution of quotas among the communities to receive additional 120 thousand refugees.

Paris supports the EU Commission's proposal to establish a European list of "safe countries" where have no armed conflicts. All of them will be automatically classified as economic migrants, while the refugee status will be granted mainly to citizens of countries, where have the armed conflicts.