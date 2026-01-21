France requests NATO exercise in Greenland

France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.

Speaking in Davos yesterday, Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.