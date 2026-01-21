Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    France requests NATO exercise in Greenland

    Other countries
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 13:36
    France requests NATO exercise in Greenland

    France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.

    Speaking in Davos yesterday, Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.

    Greenland NATO exercises France Emmanuel Macron
    KİV: Fransa Qrenlandiyada NATO təlimlərinin keçirilməsini istəyir
    СМИ: Франция запросила проведение учений НАТО в Гренландии

    Latest News

    15:04
    Photo

    Baku hosts public discussions on local, global disinformation threat

    Media
    15:03

    Non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan to visit Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:51

    Ministry: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top tourism income sources

    Region
    14:49

    Azerbaijan to review minimum wage at least once a year

    Social security
    14:33

    Antonio Costa: Introduction of additional tariffs to undermine EU-US relations

    Other
    14:28

    IEA raises its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026

    Energy
    14:27

    Minister: Import of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan has had positive impact on Armenia's economy

    Region
    14:10

    IEA raises its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2026 by 2.5M barrels

    Energy
    13:50

    SOCAR Türkiye takes over gas supply for Ankara Esenboga Airport

    Energy
    All News Feed