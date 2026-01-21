France requests NATO exercise in Greenland
Other countries
- 21 January, 2026
- 13:36
France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.
News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.
Speaking in Davos yesterday, Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.
Latest News
15:04
Photo
Baku hosts public discussions on local, global disinformation threatMedia
15:03
Non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan to visit BakuForeign policy
14:51
Ministry: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top tourism income sourcesRegion
14:49
Azerbaijan to review minimum wage at least once a yearSocial security
14:33
Antonio Costa: Introduction of additional tariffs to undermine EU-US relationsOther
14:28
IEA raises its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026Energy
14:27
Minister: Import of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan has had positive impact on Armenia's economyRegion
14:10
IEA raises its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2026 by 2.5M barrelsEnergy
13:50