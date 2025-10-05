Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Lviv region

As a result of a combined strike by Russian forces on the Lviv region of Ukraine, four people were killed.

According to Report, this was announced by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Lviv region: four people were killed and four more were injured as a result of a Russian attack," the statement says.

The Russian Armed Forces carried out combined strikes on the area for more than five hours. A number of facilities were damaged, including residential buildings.

All emergency services are continuously working at the site: rescuers, medics, police officers, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service who are providing assistance to the victims.