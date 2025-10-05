Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Lviv region

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    As a result of a combined strike by Russian forces on the Lviv region of Ukraine, four people were killed.

    According to Report, this was announced by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

    "Lviv region: four people were killed and four more were injured as a result of a Russian attack," the statement says.

    The Russian Armed Forces carried out combined strikes on the area for more than five hours. A number of facilities were damaged, including residential buildings.

    All emergency services are continuously working at the site: rescuers, medics, police officers, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service who are providing assistance to the victims.

    Rusiyanın Lvova zərbələri nəticəsində ölənlər var, binalar zədələnib
    При комбинированных ударах ВС РФ по Львовщине погибли четыре человека

