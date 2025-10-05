Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Lviv region
Other countries
- 05 October, 2025
- 14:49
As a result of a combined strike by Russian forces on the Lviv region of Ukraine, four people were killed.
According to Report, this was announced by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"Lviv region: four people were killed and four more were injured as a result of a Russian attack," the statement says.
The Russian Armed Forces carried out combined strikes on the area for more than five hours. A number of facilities were damaged, including residential buildings.
All emergency services are continuously working at the site: rescuers, medics, police officers, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service who are providing assistance to the victims.
Latest News
15:32
Hong Kong lowers storm warning, but more than 100 flights disruptedOther countries
15:18
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 missiles and 500 dronesOther countries
14:49
Four people killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Lviv regionOther countries
14:27
3rd CIS Games: Winners of archery competition determinedIndividual sports
14:14
Allahshukur Pashazade meets president of G20 Interfaith Forum Association in USReligion
13:40
Photo
Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzesIndividual sports
13:01
Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS GamesIndividual sports
12:48
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
12:33