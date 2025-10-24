Four killed, many more injured as man detonates explosive device in Ukraine

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 15:42
    On a platform in the town of Ovruch, Korosten district, Zhytomyr region, during a document check, a 23-year-old man detonated an explosive device: he and three other women, including a border guard, were killed, and 12 more people were injured, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    "An explosion occurred at about 10:50 am on the platform of the railway station in the town of Ovruch, Korosten district. According to preliminary information, four people were killed and 12 others were injured," the National Police said on its website on Friday.

    It has been preliminarily established that employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were checking the documents of train passengers.

    "At this time, one of the men on the platform pulled out an explosive device, which resulted in an explosion. As a result, a 23-year-old Kharkiv resident, who was in possession of the explosives, was killed. Three women, aged 29, 58, and 82, all residents of Korosten district, were also fatally wounded. A border guard was among the dead," the message says.

    Police are conducting emergency measures. The preliminary legal classification of the incident is under paragraphs 1 and 5 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Article 348 (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public order and border protection group, or a serviceman) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

    According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine website, the checkpoint at the Ovruch railway station is located 40 km from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

    Ukraynada vağzalda qumbara partladılıb: dörd nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Украине мужчина взорвал гранату на ж/д вокзале: четверо погибли - ОБНОВЛЕНО

