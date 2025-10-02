Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Four injured in car and stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue

    • 02 October, 2025
    Four injured in car and stabbing attack at Manchester synagogue

    Four people have been injured in a car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester, the UK, Report informs via BBC.

    The suspect was reportedly shot by police. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says the man is believed to be dead.

    One witness told BBC that the police gave the suspect "a couple of warnings - he didn't listen, so they opened fire."

    Today's incident comes on Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

