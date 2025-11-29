Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Former top Zelenskyy aide hours after resignation: 'I'm going to the front'

    29 November, 2025
    Former top Zelenskyy aide hours after resignation: 'I'm going to the front'

    Former top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, on Friday told The New York Post he is headed to the frontlines - hours after he submitted his resignation from the position in the wake of a raid on his home by Kyiv's national anti-corruption bureau, Report informs.

    "I'm going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals," Andriy Yermak told The Post in an impassioned text message Friday night. "I am an honest and decent person."

    He then apologized if he no longer answers calls. He did not say when or how he intended to go to the frontlines of the war against Russia.

    "I served Ukraine and was in Kyiv on February 24, 2024," he wrote, referencing the day Russia launched its full-scale war. "Maybe we'll see each other again. Glory to Ukraine."

    Yermak did not give further details about how he would go to the frontlines and whether he would be joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

    Yermak cəbhəyə gedəcəyini açıqlayıb
    Ермак заявил, что уходит на фронт

