Former S. Korean PM sentenced to 23 years in prison
Other countries
- 21 January, 2026
- 11:39
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for playing a key role in an insurrection by abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law, Report informs via Yonhap.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence in the first ruling that confirmed the declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, constituted an insurrection.
The team of special counsel Cho Eun-suk had sought a 15-year prison term for Han on charges of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, playing a key role in an insurrection and perjury.
Latest News
12:02
SOFAZ, Brookfield Asset Management sign protocol of intent on long-term strategic co-opFinance
11:59
Photo
BP presents book '100 Most Interesting Facts about Azerbaijan Democratic Republic'Domestic policy
11:46
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic in DavosForeign policy
11:43
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Brookfield Asset Management in DavosForeign policy
11:39
Former S. Korean PM sentenced to 23 years in prisonOther countries
11:35
Exit restrictions possible for citizens with expiring military defermentsDomestic policy
11:30
Azerbaijan significantly increases car importsFinance
11:26
UN appoints Igor Garafulic as its interim resident coordinator in AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:18
Photo