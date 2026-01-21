Former S. Korean PM sentenced to 23 years in prison

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 21 January, 2026
    Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for playing a key role in an insurrection by abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence in the first ruling that confirmed the declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, constituted an insurrection.

    The team of special counsel Cho Eun-suk had sought a 15-year prison term for Han on charges of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, playing a key role in an insurrection and perjury.

