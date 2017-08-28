Former Iranian foreign minister passes away in Turkey

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Iranian foreign minister Ebrahim Yazdi has passed away at age of 86 in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

Ebrahim Yazdi has died on August 27 in the hospital of the Turkish city of Izmir where he had undergone surgery. In recent years, he battled cancer; he was diagnosed with pancreatic tumor.

Initially, he was planning to go to the United States for treatment; however, the U.S. authorities denied him a visa.

It is expected that his body will be brought from Turkey to Iran in the recent days.