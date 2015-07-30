Foreign Ministry: Russia committed to thorough investigation of MH17 crash

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia remains committed to thorough and objective international investigation of MH17 crash over Ukraine and to bringing those guilty to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Report informs.

"Russia will continue making the most energetic efforts on rendering all possible assistance to investigating the air crash," the document said. Russia refused to put through the politicized decision forced on the UN Security Council on establishing an international tribunal to bring those guilty in Malaysian Boeing-777 crash over Ukraine to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Russia tried to prevent the split in the UN Security Council and bring the issue into constructive framework, the document said. "This is exactly what the draft resolution proposed by Russia and based on [UN Security Council] Resolution 2166 was aimed at — to broadly employ UN mechanisms for soonest completion of full, transparent and trustworthy international investigation of the crash and subsequently search for the most appropriate format of legal proceedings," the foreign ministry said. "Only the full implementation of Resolution 2166 will allow to find those guilty and bring them to justice," the ministry added.

"Russia condemns the destruction of Malaysian plane MH17 by unidentified persons and once again expresses deepest condolences to the relatives of all passengers and crew members that became victims of this horrible tragedy," Russia’s diplomatic agency said.