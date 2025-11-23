Forbes: Trump"s wealth declines by $1.1 billion
- 23 November, 2025
- 09:29
The wealth of US President Donald Trump has decreased by $1.1 billion since September 2025, falling to $6.2 billion, Report informs with reference to Forbes.
The publication states that the losses are linked to the decline in the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group, which was trading at around $17 in September. At present, one share of the company can be purchased for $10.30.
The American leader is ranked 595th on the Forbes list of billionaires. At the beginning of September, the magazine reported that Trump's fortune had reached $7.3 billion, placing him 201st among the world's richest.
