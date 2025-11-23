Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Forbes: Trump"s wealth declines by $1.1 billion

    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 09:29
    Forbes: Trumps wealth declines by $1.1 billion

    The wealth of US President Donald Trump has decreased by $1.1 billion since September 2025, falling to $6.2 billion, Report informs with reference to Forbes.

    The publication states that the losses are linked to the decline in the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group, which was trading at around $17 in September. At present, one share of the company can be purchased for $10.30.

    The American leader is ranked 595th on the Forbes list of billionaires. At the beginning of September, the magazine reported that Trump's fortune had reached $7.3 billion, placing him 201st among the world's richest.

    "Forbes": Trampın sərvəti 1,1 milyard dollar azalıb
    Forbes: Состояние Трампа сократилось на $1,1 млрд с сентября

