FM: Finland helped Ukraine by allocating from its reserves 'everything possible'

    • 22 February, 2026
    • 12:15
    Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said it was important to launch a European Union aid package for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros, which was previously blocked by Hungary, Report informs.

    In an interview with Yle, Valtonen said Finland has already helped Ukraine by allocating from its reserves "everything possible, including defense materials and assistance to overcome the energy crisis."

