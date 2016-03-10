Five dead, three wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed and three others wounded when at least two gunmen opened fire on a backyard gathering in a community just outside Pittsburgh Wednesday night, authorities said.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Allegheny County police said the shooting in the borough of Wilkinsburg occurred at about 10:54 p.m. Four people were dead on the scene - three women and a man - and a fifth, a woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman informed media that three other victims were shot; two men were described as being in critical condition and a woman was stable, he said.

No suspects were in custody early Thursday. Investigators believe two gunmen opened fire on a backyard party or cookout. All four of the victims pronounced dead at the scene were found on a back porch, Schurman said.

"It looks like, right now, they were all fleeing toward the back of the residence when the second gunman fired from the side of the residence," Schurman told reporters.

The victims' ages were not released. A witness told the station that she heard around 20 shots ring out, followed by 6 more shots.

"Seeing that shakes people up; there's little ones that live on this street," Kayla Anderson told affiliate WPXI. She said Franklin Street is usually quiet at that time of night.

Wilkinsburg is a borough of around 15,000 east of Pittsburgh.