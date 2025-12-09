Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Fire at building in Indonesia's capital kills 20

    Fire at building in Indonesia's capital kills 20

    A fire has ripped through a seven-storey building in Indonesia's ​capital Jakarta, with 20 people ⁠confirmed dead, Report informs referring to The Canberra Times.

    The fire had been extinguished and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building continued, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police, told reporters on Tuesday.

    The fire erupted on ‌the first ​floor about midday, Condro said, and then spread to ‍the upper floors.

    Some of the employees were having lunch in the building at the time while others had left the office, he said.

    A fire tore through an office building in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, police said, Report informs via AP.

    Flames engulfed the seven-story building, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing panic among nearby residents and workers in a neighborhood in Central Jakarta.

    İndoneziya paytaxtında yanğın nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 20-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Индонезии вспыхнул пожар в семиэтажном здании, погибло 17 человек

