Finland will conduct a test of the new FI-Alert hazard warning system today, with a test message being sent to all 4G- and 5G-enabled mobile phones within network coverage, Helsingin Sanomat writes, Report informs.

Finland is introducing the new warning system called FI-Alert to alert the public about accidents, environmental hazards, or other serious threats. The message is not delivered via messaging apps, but instead appears as a standalone notification.

Rescue services note that an alert will arrive on phones during the test. Unlike in a real emergency, the first test message will not be accompanied by the characteristic long hazard alarm signal; instead, the phone will use a notification sound or vibration according to its own settings.

The system is simultaneously being tested on the 112 Suomi mobile app, radio, and television.