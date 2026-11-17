Finland to test new FI-Alert hazard warning system today
- 17 November, 2026
- 11:48
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Finland will conduct a test of the new FI-Alert hazard warning system today, with a test message being sent to all 4G- and 5G-enabled mobile phones within network coverage, Helsingin Sanomat writes, Report informs.
Finland is introducing the new warning system called FI-Alert to alert the public about accidents, environmental hazards, or other serious threats. The message is not delivered via messaging apps, but instead appears as a standalone notification.
Rescue services note that an alert will arrive on phones during the test. Unlike in a real emergency, the first test message will not be accompanied by the characteristic long hazard alarm signal; instead, the phone will use a notification sound or vibration according to its own settings.
The system is simultaneously being tested on the 112 Suomi mobile app, radio, and television.