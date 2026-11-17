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Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Kevin Hamilton have discussed the participation of Armenian servicemen in the alliance's peacekeeping mission, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced, citing Armenian media, Report informs.

The meeting took place on November 16 in Brussels.

The parties also reviewed the development of the partnership between Armenia and NATO, including possibilities for further expanding cooperation within existing formats.

"Mirzoyan presented information on ongoing efforts to expand the network of cross-regional connectivity. The importance of the established peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the development of regional cooperation was emphasized," the statement reads.