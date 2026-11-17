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Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev participated in the 62nd meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), held on November 14-15 in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Report informs, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The meeting addressed issues of international cooperation, combating transnational crime, and developing professional ties among prosecutors from different countries.

Kamran Aliyev, who attended the event as IAP Vice President, emphasized Azerbaijan's active role in the organization's activities.

As part of the visit, he also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the prosecution service and Argentina's Minister of Justice Juan Bautista Mahiques.