Stay up to date with the top news!

The British Embassy in Azerbaijan is organizing a familiarization trip to Nakhchivan for a British delegation specializing in railway transport, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that Nakhchivan has significant potential to become a logistics hub of the Middle Corridor.

According to him, during a visit to Nakhchivan two weeks ago, he held meetings with Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Jalilov and Prime Minister of the Autonomous Republic Jabbar Musayev. The parties discussed four main areas of practical cooperation: logistics, energy, tourism, and agriculture.

"British companies possess significant expertise in modernizing railway infrastructure, project management, and signaling systems. My team is organizing a familiarization trip for a British railway transport delegation to continue work in this direction. British specialists are already participating in shaping the future of Nakhchivan. Chapman Taylor, which also operates in Garabagh, is developing a 20-year master plan for the development of Nakhchivan city," he said.

The ambassador added that the region also possesses significant tourism potential.

"I am doing my utmost to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential," he added.