Türkiye's National Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Region
- 17 November, 2026
- 11:36
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The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has congratulated Azerbaijan on National Revival Day.
According to Report, the congratulatory message was published on the ministry's official page on X.
The ministry noted that 38 years ago, driven by the spirit of national revival, Azerbaijanis had embarked on the path to independence and later achieved the Great Victory in Garabagh.
Türkiyə MN Azərbaycanı Milli Dirçəliş Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
Минобороны Турции поздравило Азербайджан с Днем национального возрождения
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