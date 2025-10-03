Finland to replace hundreds of Russian railcars due to non-compliance with EU standards
Other countries
- 03 October, 2025
- 20:25
Finland will need to replace hundreds of Russian-made railway cars as they do not meet European Union standards, Report cites Yle.
According to the information, the exemption allowing the use of railcars produced in Russia and the Baltic countries is expiring. In the coming years, all railcars must comply with EU standards.
Most Russian railcars remained on Finnish railways in 2022, following the halt of timber and chemical deliveries from Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions.
Under the original plan, Russian railcars were to be decommissioned by the end of 2026. However, Parliament is considering an amendment that could extend the deadline by an additional two years.
Latest News
20:38
Armenian government to launch geological service for mineral explorationRegion
20:33
UN interim forces in Lebanon say IDF threw grenades at their personnelOther countries
20:25
Finland to replace hundreds of Russian railcars due to non-compliance with EU standardsOther countries
20:10
Trump calls Erdogan to discuss situation in GazaOther countries
20:05
Total value of government securities in Azerbaijan falls by 11%Finance
20:02
Photo
Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
19:45
IDF reports killing 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack Gaza residentsOther countries
19:39
Kazakhstan to increase gas extraction by 15 billion cubic meters over next five yearsRegion
19:26