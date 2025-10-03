Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Finland will need to replace hundreds of Russian-made railway cars as they do not meet European Union standards, Report cites Yle.

    According to the information, the exemption allowing the use of railcars produced in Russia and the Baltic countries is expiring. In the coming years, all railcars must comply with EU standards.

    Most Russian railcars remained on Finnish railways in 2022, following the halt of timber and chemical deliveries from Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions.

    Under the original plan, Russian railcars were to be decommissioned by the end of 2026. However, Parliament is considering an amendment that could extend the deadline by an additional two years.

    Финляндии предстоит заменить сотни российских вагонов из-за их несоответствия стандартам ЕС

