Finland to ask EC for €16M to strengthen surveillance of eastern border

Finland is applying for additional funding for its programme under the EU Instrument for Financial Support for Border Management and Visa Policy (BMVI) to strengthen surveillance at the eastern border and in the Gulf of Finland. Finland is seeking funding of over EUR 16 million from the European Commission, following the Government's decision on November 13 , Report informs, citing the Finnish Interior Ministry.

The aim is to strengthen surveillance at the eastern border and in the Gulf of Finland and to improve the formation of situational awareness. The operating environment at the eastern border has changed dramatically and permanently, which makes it more difficult to predict situations. In addition, continuous interference with satellite positioning systems at the eastern border (GNSS disruptions) has weakened the usability of existing capabilities.

The funding applied for by Finland would be allocated for purchasing unmanned surveillance systems resilient to GNSS disruptions. These unmanned aircraft, or drones, and unmanned surface vessels, would significantly improve the Finnish Border Guard's ability to control borders and maintain a situational picture for both the eastern border and the Gulf of Finland. Finland has the longest common land border with Russia of all EU countries, stretching 1,340 kilometres.

The purpose of the Commission's funding, which Finland is now applying for, is to strengthen the operational capacity of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex by supporting Member States' border surveillance capabilities. The Finnish Border Guard would actively share the experiences gained from the project with other Member States and Frontex.

The objective of the Instrument for Financial Support for Border Management and Visa Policy is to ensure a strong and effective European integrated border management at the Union's external borders, ensuring a high level of internal security within the Union while safeguarding the free movement of persons within it. Actions providing operating support for the implementation of the European integrated border management and of the common visa policy may be funded through the BMVI.