    Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in Egypt

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 20:55
    Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in Egypt

    A final ceasefire agreement concerning the Gaza Strip has been signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Report informs.

    The document was signed by the leaders of Türkiye, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt as part of the Middle East Peace Summit.

    Misirdə Qəzza zolağında atəşkəslə bağlı yekun saziş imzalanıb
    В Египте подписано итоговое соглашение о прекращении огня в Газе

