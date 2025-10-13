Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in Egypt
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 20:55
A final ceasefire agreement concerning the Gaza Strip has been signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Report informs.
The document was signed by the leaders of Türkiye, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt as part of the Middle East Peace Summit.
