Nearly 47 kilometers of micromobility lanes created in Baku

As part of a project to develop micromobility infrastructure in Baku, nearly 47 kilometers of micromobility lanes have been established across 43 streets and avenues.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the most recent lanes were created on Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev Street and Inshaatchilar Avenue. In the next phase, efforts will focus on ensuring continuity of the lanes and connecting them with existing routes in the city center.

The work carried out included road markings, installation of traffic signs for safety, and construction of ramps to improve accessibility. Safety barriers were also set up to eliminate potential conflict points with cars.

In addition, 650 scooter parking stations have been organized across the capital, while 500 bicycle parking areas have been equipped with more than 900 racks.