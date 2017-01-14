Fighter crashes during kids air show in Thailand

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ JAS 39 GRIPEN fighter jet crashed on a runway during an airshow for Children’s Day in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Saturday morning, forcing a temporary closure of the airport.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to local media reports, the pilot identified as Sqn Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee was killed during the 9.27am incident.

A Thai military air show for children was marred by tragedy Saturday when a fighter jet plunged from the sky and burst into flames, killing the pilot. The audience evacuated. A committee to investigate the incident was created.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed condolences to the family of the deceased pilot.