Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Series of explosions at gas storage near commune Jonquières hit southern France, Report informs referring to Interfax.

Explosions lasted 2 hours from 1 a.m. local time. None suffered in result of incident.

Firefighters isolated the area and at present continue to fight the fire to localize it so that it doesn’t spread to other buildings. Residents of neighboring buildings have been evacuated.