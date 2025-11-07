Explosion at mosque in Indonesian capital injures 54 people

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 13:29
    Dozens of people were injured and hospitalised after an explosion occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, police said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Police were investigating the cause of explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri told a televised press conference.

    The number of people admitted to hospitals was 54, he said, adding the injuries ranged from minor to serious and included burns.

    News channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage.

    İndoneziyada partlayış nəticəsində 50 nəfər yaralanıb - YENİLƏNİB
    При взрыве в Индонезии ранены 50 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

