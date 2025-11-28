Tanker near Bosporus may have struck a mine – UPDATED
Other countries
- 28 November, 2025
- 20:52
An explosion and fire have broken out in the engine room of the tanker Kairos in the Black Sea.
The vessel, flying the Gambian flag and travelling in ballast, was about 52 miles north of the Turkish Bosporus Strait when the incident occurred, according to the shipping agency Tribeca, Report informs via Reuters.
Preliminary reports suggest the tanker may have struck a mine and is at risk of sinking. Rescue tugs and the Turkish coast guard have been dispatched to the scene.
Twenty-five people on board the tanker were evacuated during the explosion, and all are reported to be in good condition.
Authorities have said that shipping through the Bosporus Strait is continuing.
