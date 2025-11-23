Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 16:14
    Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro attempted to violate rules of home arrest, G1 web portal noted, Report informs via TASS.

    According to law enforcement agencies, Bolsonaro confirmed in the talk with police that attempted to open the bracelet clamp using soldering iron. The damaged device transmitted a signal to enforcement authorities. The bracelet was sent to expert examination and the ex-head of state remains under arrest.

    Bolsonaro was arrested this Saturday. Police believes the politician might prepare his escape. In September, the ex-leader of the country was recognized as guilty of a plot to prevent incumbent president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from coming to power in January 2023. Bolsonaro was sentenced to more than 27 years of custodial restraint.

