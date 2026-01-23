European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to Ukraine
The European Commission has delivered 447 electricity generators to Ukraine, with a total value of around €3.7 million, the EC said in a statement, according to Report.
The generators are intended for hospitals, civilian reception points, and other emergency services, the commission says.
Since 2022, the EU has supplied Ukraine with about 10,000 electricity generators. The EU has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid worth €1.2 billion and delivered 160,000 tons of goods as part of this aid. An additional €3 billion has gone toward supporting Ukraine"s energy security. This winter alone, the EU has already spent nearly €1 billion on purchasing energy resources for Ukraine.
