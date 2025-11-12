European Commission unveils 'Democracy Shield' to counter hybrid threats

The European Commission has launched a new initiative called the "Democracy Shield," aimed at countering hybrid threats such as disinformation, fake news, and interference in electoral processes both within and beyond the EU, Report informs.

The initiative was announced in Brussels by European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath following a meeting of the College of Commissioners.

A key component of the initiative will be the creation of a European Centre for Democratic Resilience, headed by McGrath. The center will focus on combating online disinformation campaigns using specialized methods and tools to mitigate their impact.

"I will take primary responsibility for the new center, working with my team and colleagues across all structures to launch it as soon as possible," McGrath told reporters. He emphasized that the center will cooperate with neighboring countries, EU candidate states, and partners beyond the region.

The "Democracy Shield" also includes measures such as a new toolkit for national Digital Services Coordinators under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), a DSA crisis protocol for responding to large-scale disinformation campaigns, and guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in elections.

"We live in an era of rapid geopolitical and technological change. Democracy is under serious pressure, especially since Russia's war against Ukraine. The Russian Federation actively uses hybrid attacks, manipulates information, and engages in other forms of interference," Virkkunen stressed.

She added that the goal of the "Democracy Shield" is to strengthen public trust in democratic institutions, with EU financial instruments to be mobilized for its implementation.