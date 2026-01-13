European Commission to consider new sanctions against Iran

The European Union (EU) will soon consider new sanctions against Iran, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, wrote on X, Report informs.

"The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom.

The European Union has already listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety under its human rights sanctions regime.

In close cooperation with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, further sanctions on those responsible for the repression will be swiftly proposed.

We stand with the people of Iran who are bravely marching for their liberty," reads the post.