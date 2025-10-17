European Commission comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine include asset freezes for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but they contain no travel ban, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anitta Hipper said commenting on a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Report informs.

    According to Hipper, restrictions on Russian aircraft flights in EU airspace remain in place.

    However, decisions on possible exceptions may be made at the level of individual Member States, she noted.

    She emphasized that any steps that contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, including a potential trilateral meeting in Budapest, are welcomed by the EU.

    Hipper noted that the EU's position on Ukraine remains unchanged: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

