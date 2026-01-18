Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    EU may influence Trump on Greenland by threatening to remove US bases

    The European Union may resort to economic sanctions, the introduction of trade tariffs, or the threat of eliminating US military bases on its territory to pressure the US over the future of Greenland, The Economist wrote on Saturday, Report informs.

    According to the magazine, it will be extremely difficult for Washington to project its military power into Africa and the Middle East without access to European military bases such as Ramstein.

    For example, the success of the recent seizures of oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela directly depended on access to resources at British military airfields.

    It is noted that the White House's ability to monitor and counter threats in the Arctic will require cooperation with Greenland, Iceland, the UK, and Norway, as well as other NATO allies.

    The magazine notes that a confrontation with the US is unlikely, as it would require the EU to rapidly increase military spending due to its dependence on American troops and the military-industrial sector.

    Furthermore, a trade war would place a huge burden on EU budgets.

    US President Donald Trump Greenland European Union
    "Economist" Qrenlandiya məsələsində Aİ-nin ABŞ-ni sıxışdıra biləcəyi zəif nöqtələri göstərib
    Economist указал на слабые места США, куда может ударить ЕС из-за Гренландии

