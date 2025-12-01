EU considers Türkiye's participation in SAFE program possible

Nineteen EU countries that applied to participate in the €150 billion SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense program have submitted their project and expenditure plans to the European Commission (EC), with 15 of them including Ukraine's participation in their proposals, EC spokesperson Thomas Regnier said, Report informs.

Taking into account confidentiality, he declined to disclose the names of EU countries that refused joint cooperation with Ukraine or any third countries outside the European Union.

Regnier also commented on the possibility of Türkiye's involvement in EU defense projects. European officials have repeatedly noted Greece's serious concerns regarding this issue, he added.

Answering questions from Greek journalists about whether Türkiye was among the third countries that submitted plans to the European Commission under SAFE, the spokesperson stated that, according to the rules, such participation is entirely possible.

The SAFE program aims to accelerate joint development and procurement in the field of defense within the European Union and its closest partners.