EU considering possible response to Trump's threats against Greenland — Kallas
Other countries
- 09 January, 2026
- 08:15
US President Donald Trump's threats against Greenland are causing concern in Europe, with the European Union discussing a possible response, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, Report informs.
"The messages that we hear regarding Greenland are extremely concerning," she told a press briefing in Cairo, adding that the EU had discussed what a European response would look like if the US threat on acquiring Greenland was real.
Denmark has always been a good ally of the United States, while US President Donald Trump's statements do not contribute to stability in the world, Kallas noted.
