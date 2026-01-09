EU considering possible response to Trump's threats against Greenland — Kallas

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 08:15
    US President Donald Trump's threats against Greenland are causing concern in Europe, with the European Union discussing a possible response, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, Report informs.

    "The messages that we hear regarding Greenland are extremely concerning," she told a press briefing in Cairo, adding that the EU had discussed what a European response would look like if the US threat on acquiring Greenland was real.

    Denmark has always been a good ally of the United States, while US President Donald Trump's statements do not contribute to stability in the world, Kallas noted.

