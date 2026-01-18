EU calls emergency envoys meeting after Trump vows tariffs linked to Greenland
Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump vowed a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, Report informs via Reuters.
Cyprus, which holds the six-month rotating EU presidency, said late on Saturday that it had called the meeting for Sunday. EU diplomats said it was set to start at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).
