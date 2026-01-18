Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 11:34
    EU calls emergency envoys meeting after Trump vows tariffs linked to Greenland

    Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump vowed a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, Report informs via Reuters.

    Cyprus, which holds the six-month rotating EU presidency, said late on Saturday that it had called the meeting for Sunday. EU diplomats said it was set to start at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).

    European Union Greenland
    "Reuters": Aİ səfirləri yanvarın 18-də təcili iclas keçirəcəklər
    Reuters: Послы стран ЕС 18 января проведут экстренное заседание

