Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1
- 13 February, 2026
- 11:26
Two people are dead and one person wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said Thursday, Report informs via NBC Chicago.
University officials have not confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.
The school put the campus in Orangeburg on lockdown at about 9:15 p.m. (GMT-5) when an update of the shooting came in. It remained on lockdown four hours later.
Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby.
The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.
