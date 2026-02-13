Kazakhstan to launch $3.5 billion worth of new projects in 2026

In 2026, Kazakhstan plans to launch around 200 new industrial projects worth a total of $3.5 billion, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction, Report informs via Kazakh media outlets.

According to the ministry, the projects include fertilizer production, truck manufacturing, and road construction equipment, among others.

The ministry stated that the implementation of these projects will create about 19,400 permanent jobs. Once fully operational, their output is expected to reach approximately 2.3 trillion tenge (just over $4.64 billion), including 0.5 trillion tenge (approximately $1.01 billion) in exports and the substitution of 1.5 trillion tenge (approximately $3.03 billion) worth of imports.

It was also noted that in 2026, a regulatory framework for industrial digitalization will be established, and from 2027, digital twins will become a mandatory standard for industrial enterprises. The next stage will involve applying Big Data and artificial intelligence in geological exploration.