EU approves 'One Europe – One Market' roadmap

Leaders of the European Union's main institutions have agreed on a joint roadmap to deepen single market integration, Report informs, citing the European Council.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the informal meeting of EU heads of state and government in Cyprus by Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus holding the EU Council presidency, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The roadmap is both a political and operational commitment.

It includes: targets for legislative proposals and agreement by the co-legislators; quarterly review to monitor progress; clear institutional responsibilities for all EU institutions in line with their prerogatives; regular stocktaking for full transparency.

Against the backdrop of sustained geopolitical and economic volatility, this roadmap represents a decisive step to urgently strengthen Europe's competitiveness, with concrete actions and targets for agreements, at the latest by end 2027.

"This roadmap marks a turning point in advancing Europe's competitiveness agenda. Moving forward with its implementation is not merely a regulatory exercise. It is a strategic necessity to reinforce Europe's competitiveness, resilience, and long-term prosperity, within the framework of a truly integrated single market and a stronger, more cohesive European Union," Christodoulides said.

Metsola, in turn, said, "This roadmap reflects what the European Parliament has been calling for: a stronger, more competitive and resilient Europe. It is ambitious, it strengthens our capacity to withstand shocks, and it provides predictability to our citizens and businesses. We said we would take bold decisions and we are doing it. This is Europe responding to what it needs."

"These actions will boost Europe's economic growth, guarantee our digital transformation, and strengthen industrial resilience. This is an absolute priority of this Commission and with this roadmap, we have the way forward," von der Leyen noted.